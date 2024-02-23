We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) standing at $1.92, reflecting a -0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 5, 2024. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $124.69 million, down 18.41% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.97% lower. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CHPT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.