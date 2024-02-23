We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) closed at $54.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.11% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.96%.
The glass products company's stock has climbed by 3.02% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Apogee Enterprises in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 12.79% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $342.87 million, showing a 0.36% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.61 per share and a revenue of $1.4 billion, representing changes of +15.83% and -2.97%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Apogee Enterprises. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Apogee Enterprises presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Apogee Enterprises's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.92. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.54.
The Glass Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 195, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.