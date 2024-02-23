Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) reported $931.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $926.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how VICI Properties Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Golf revenues: $10.55 million compared to the $10.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other income: $18.28 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans: $396.81 million compared to the $382.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Income from sales-type leases: $506.22 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $510.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.72 versus $0.65 estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for VICI Properties Inc. here>>>

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise