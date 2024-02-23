Back to top

Insulet (PODD) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Insulet (PODD - Free Report) reported $509.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 37.9%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +108.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Insulet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International Omnipod: $106.40 million compared to the $98.16 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
  • Revenue- U.S. Omnipod: $394.60 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $358.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.9%.
  • Revenue- Total Omnipod: $501 million compared to the $456.29 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Drug Delivery: $8.80 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +166.7%.
Shares of Insulet have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

