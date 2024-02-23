Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About BioMarin (BMRN) Q4 Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN - Free Report) reported $646.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.2%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $636.71 million, representing a surprise of +1.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product revenues: $633.15 million versus $626.11 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.5% change.
  • Revenues- Royalty and other revenues: $13.06 million compared to the $13.83 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $98.30 million compared to the $115.50 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $175.60 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $169.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $87.80 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $83.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $145.70 million compared to the $128.59 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +118.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $36.70 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $36.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.5%.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $42.70 million compared to the $33.58 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $43.60 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $45.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
Shares of BioMarin have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

