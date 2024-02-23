We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.72, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.96%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.59% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 27, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $51.46 million, down 3.41% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.