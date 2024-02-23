We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chewy (CHWY) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) closed at $16.08, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.96%.
Shares of the online pet store have depreciated by 17.53% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.10, signifying a 37.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.81 billion, showing a 3.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.69% higher. Right now, Chewy possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chewy has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.04, which means Chewy is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 0.99 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Staples industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.28.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
