FTAI Aviation (FTAI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

FTAI Aviation (FTAI - Free Report) reported $312.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $303.92 million, representing a surprise of +2.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +172.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FTAI Aviation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Corporate and Other: $0.48 million compared to the $10.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Asset sales revenue: $56.21 million compared to the $91.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Aerospace products revenue: $158.46 million versus $100.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of FTAI Aviation have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

