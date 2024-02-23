Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Q4 Earnings

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) reported $263.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $259.06 million, representing a surprise of +1.73%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DiamondRock Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $23.54 million versus $22.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $66.89 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $62.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $173.12 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $172.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted): $0.04 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.04.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

