Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SPX Technologies (SPXC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $469.4 million, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SPX Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Detection & Measurement: $156.90 million compared to the $155.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- HVAC: $312.50 million versus $321.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
  • Segment Income- Detection & Measurement: $29.60 million versus $34.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- HVAC: $73.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.45 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for SPX Technologies here>>>

Shares of SPX Technologies have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise