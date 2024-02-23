Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, American Software (AMSWA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, American Software (AMSWA - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.54 million, down 17.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.12 million, representing a surprise of +5.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +216.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $3.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -59%.
  • Revenues- Maintenance: $7.73 million compared to the $7.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- License fees: $0.28 million compared to the $0.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Subscription fees: $14.11 million versus $13.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Gross margin on subscription fees: $9.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.07 million.
  • Gross margin on maintenance: $6.28 million compared to the $5.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross margin on professional services and other: $0.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.79 million.
  • Gross margin on license fees: $0.27 million compared to the $0.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Software here>>>

Shares of American Software have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise