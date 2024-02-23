Back to top

Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE - Free Report) reported revenue of $312.46 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $304.17 million, representing a surprise of +2.72%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Apple Hospitality REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Room: $282.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $277.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $14.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
  • Revenues- Other: $15.05 million compared to the $13.51 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.09 compared to the $0.10 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

