Compared to Estimates, Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $129.31 million, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125.52 million, representing a surprise of +3.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Main Street Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments: $51.66 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $61.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%.
  • Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments: $16.11 million compared to the $15.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
Shares of Main Street Capital have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

