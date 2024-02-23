We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carvana (CVNA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.42 billion, down 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.00, compared to -$0.97 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.95, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales: 76,090 compared to the 76,591 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle: $2,812 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2,359.09.
- Markets at end of period: 316 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 319.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale: $526 compared to the $533.11 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales: 34,096 compared to the 37,680 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Total: $5,283 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5,067.34.
- Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles: $23,354 compared to the $23,483.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles: $8,623 compared to the $11,230.86 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Per retail unit gross profit - Other: $1,945 versus $2,252.84 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net: $1.78 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change.
- Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues: $148 million versus $169.20 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
- Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $499 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $545.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.
Shares of Carvana have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.