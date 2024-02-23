Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carvana (CVNA) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.42 billion, down 14.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.00, compared to -$0.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.95, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Carvana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit sales - Retail vehicle unit sales: 76,090 compared to the 76,591 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Per retail unit gross profit - Retail vehicle: $2,812 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2,359.09.
  • Markets at end of period: 316 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 319.
  • Per retail unit gross profit - Wholesale: $526 compared to the $533.11 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Unit sales - Wholesale vehicle unit sales: 34,096 compared to the 37,680 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Per retail unit gross profit - Total: $5,283 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5,067.34.
  • Per unit selling prices - Retail vehicles: $23,354 compared to the $23,483.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Per unit selling prices - Wholesale vehicles: $8,623 compared to the $11,230.86 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Per retail unit gross profit - Other: $1,945 versus $2,252.84 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales and operating revenues- Retail vehicle sales, net: $1.78 billion versus $1.79 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.1% change.
  • Sales and operating revenues- Other sales and revenues: $148 million versus $169.20 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Sales and operating revenues- Wholesale sales and revenues: $499 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $545.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carvana here>>>

Shares of Carvana have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carvana Co. (CVNA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise