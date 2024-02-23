We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With TopBuild (BLD) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.60 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.28 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TopBuild metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Specialty Distribution' will reach $547.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.8% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Installation' should arrive at $791.86 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Operating profit, as reported- Installation' to reach $150.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $141.96 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution' should come in at $78.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80.69 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for TopBuild here>>>
Over the past month, TopBuild shares have recorded returns of +9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BLD will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>