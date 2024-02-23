Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Insight Enterprises (NSIT - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.24 billion, down 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.98, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.04, the EPS surprise was -1.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Insight Enterprises performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Services: $408.03 million compared to the $420.39 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Products: $1.83 billion compared to the $1.95 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Products: $188.52 million compared to the $195.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross profit- Services: $247.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $260.11 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Insight Enterprises here>>>

Shares of Insight Enterprises have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise