Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.66 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +68.42%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels: 67.5% compared to the 65.3% average estimate based on three analysts.
- ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $205.31 versus $206.65 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Package RevPAR - Apple Leisure Group (ALG): $211.95 compared to the $201.21 average estimate based on three analysts.
- RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $138.63 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $134.92.
- Occupancy - ASPAC full service: 71.6% versus 63.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Distribution and destination management: $209 million versus $207.99 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.9% change.
- Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $355 million versus $316.65 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.
- Net management, franchise, and other fees: $243 million versus $225.62 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
- Other revenues: $62 million compared to the $76.53 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.5% year over year.
- Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties: $791 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $732.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
- Management and franchise fees: $256 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $241.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
- Revenues- Contra: -$13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$10.75 million.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.