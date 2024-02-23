See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Mizuho (MFG) Aims to Retain Position in the Top 10 Global IB
Per LSEG, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG - Free Report) secured the last position among the top ten global investment banks (IB) in 2023. The company aims to remain in the league table in the upcoming period. Per a Reuters article, head of Mizuho's global IB division, Naoki Takahashi, stated in an interview, "We believe we can keep our position in the top 10."
The major factor, which will likely support MFG’s top position, is the acquisition of Greenhill, a mergers-and-acquisitions (M&A) and restructuring advisory firm, in early December of 2023. Further, the company was one of the lead investment bankers involved in the underwriting of Britain-based semiconductor company Arm Limited’s initial public offering last year.
The last time a Japan-based firm appeared in the top ten league table was back in 2010, when Nomura Holdings occupied the ninth spot. The top positions are mostly dominated by global banks like The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co.(JPM - Free Report) . Both GS and JPM have been occupying the top two positions in the table since the last two years.Takahashi stated, "We want to challenge the dominance of bulge-bracket banks."
Per Reuters, Mizuho's M&A advisory business strategy is different from its domestic rivals, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as these banks partner Morgan Stanley and Jefferies Financial Group, respectively, through minority investments.
The acquisition of Greenhill is expected to accelerate MFG’s M&A advisory platform, including the U.S. and Europe markets. Such enhanced capabilities are likely to provide MFG with better deals abroad, thus giving it an advantage over its rivals.
MFG’s shares have gained 7.3% on NYSE in the past three months compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
MFG presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.