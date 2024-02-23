We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) closed at $53.45, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 4.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.75% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.42, marking a 26.42% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.65 billion, indicating a 9.83% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.11% lower. At present, Archer Daniels Midland boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.89.
The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, placing it within the bottom 4% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ADM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.