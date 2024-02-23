We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
PPG Industries (PPG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw PPG Industries (PPG - Free Report) ending at $144.37, denoting a +0.69% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.28%.
The paint and coatings maker's stock has climbed by 0.41% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01%.
The upcoming earnings release of PPG Industries will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.89, showcasing a 3.85% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.43 billion, showing a 1.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.47 per share and a revenue of $18.59 billion, signifying shifts of +10.43% and +1.91%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPG Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. PPG Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, PPG Industries is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.29.
One should further note that PPG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Chemical - Specialty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.