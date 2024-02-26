Exploring Analyst Estimates for Veeva (VEEV) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems (
VEEV Quick Quote VEEV - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13%. Revenues are expected to be $620.75 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Veeva metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Subscription services' to reach $516.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Professional services and other' of $103.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions' should come in at $61.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions' at $257.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions' stands at $259.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions' to come in at $42.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other' will reach 23.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.6%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services' will reach 85.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.6% in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Veeva here>>> Shares of Veeva have experienced a change of +6.2% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VEEV is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>
