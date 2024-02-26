Back to top

Unveiling ANI (ANIP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $123.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 30.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 16.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ANI metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products' should come in at $34.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +95.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products' should arrive at $67.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services' to come in at $21.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +68.9% from the year-ago quarter.

