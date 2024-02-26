We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling ANI (ANIP) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $123.02 million, exhibiting an increase of 30.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 16.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ANI metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products' should come in at $34.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +95.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products' should arrive at $67.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17%.
Analysts expect 'Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services' to come in at $21.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +68.9% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for ANI here>>>
Shares of ANI have experienced a change of +8.2% in the past month compared to the +4.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ANIP is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>