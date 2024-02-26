We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Greif (GEF) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Greif (GEF - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 81.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.2 billion, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Greif metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging' to reach $651.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Land Management' will likely reach $4.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services' reaching $540.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging' should arrive at $52.82 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $71.80 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services' will reach $37.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.70 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Greif here>>>
Shares of Greif have demonstrated returns of -1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GEF is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.