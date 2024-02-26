We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. Revenues are expected to be $136.79 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The Pennant Group, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Total home health and hospice services' of $100.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Senior living services' should come in at $38.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home care and other' should arrive at $6.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Hospice' stands at $50.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home health' will reach $43.89 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Pennant Group, Inc. here>>>
Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. have demonstrated returns of +10.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PNTG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>