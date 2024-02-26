Back to top

Fidelity National (FIS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) reported $2.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 32.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was -1.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fidelity National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Banking Solutions: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Capital Market Solutions: $755 million versus $749.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Revenue- Corporate and Other: $63 million versus $51.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions: $747 million versus $730.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other: -$92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$61.84 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions: $402 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $398.84 million.
Shares of Fidelity National have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

