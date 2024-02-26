We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fidelity National (FIS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) reported $2.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 32.4%. EPS of $0.94 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95, the EPS surprise was -1.05%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Fidelity National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Banking Solutions: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Capital Market Solutions: $755 million versus $749.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
- Revenue- Corporate and Other: $63 million versus $51.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.3% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions: $747 million versus $730.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and other: -$92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$61.84 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions: $402 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $398.84 million.
Shares of Fidelity National have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.