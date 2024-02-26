Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Playtika (PLTK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Playtika Holding (PLTK - Free Report) reported $637.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was -41.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Playtika performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average DPUs: 0.31 million compared to the 0.3 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Daily Payer Conversion: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average MAUs: 30.9 million versus 28.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average DAUs: 8.6 million versus 8.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ARPDAU: $0.80 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.81.
View all Key Company Metrics for Playtika here>>>

Shares of Playtika have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise