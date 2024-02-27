Back to top

Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended January 2024, Workday (WDAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.92 billion, up 16.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.57, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion, representing a surprise of +0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Workday performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription Revenue Backlog: $20.90 billion versus $20.33 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription services: $1.76 billion compared to the $1.76 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $162 million compared to the $158.02 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
Shares of Workday have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

