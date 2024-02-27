We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $58.44, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.38% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.
Shares of the egg producer witnessed a gain of 2.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.47% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cal-Maine Foods in its forthcoming earnings report.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.66% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cal-Maine Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.