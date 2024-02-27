Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Zoom Video (ZM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended January 2024, Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.15 billion, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.42, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +23.48%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Zoom Video performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Enterprise Customers: 220,400 versus 222,590 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Customers >$100K TTM Revenue: 3,810 versus 3,879 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO): $3.57 billion compared to the $3.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO): $2.08 billion compared to the $1.83 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Non-Current Remaining performance obligation (RPO): $1.50 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Zoom Video have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

