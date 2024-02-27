We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw G-III Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) ending at $33.51, denoting a +0.84% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.
The clothing and accessories maker's shares have seen an increase of 7.51% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.
The upcoming earnings release of G-III Apparel Group will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 63.41% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $817.35 million, down 4.34% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for G-III Apparel Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, G-III Apparel Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, G-III Apparel Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.74.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.