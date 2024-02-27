Back to top

Albany International (AIN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Albany International (AIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $323.58 million, up 20.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.22, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $302.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +45.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Albany International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Albany Engineered Composites: $131.84 million compared to the $113.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Machine Clothing: $191.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $188.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.5%.
  • Segment Income (Loss)- Albany Engineered Composites: $14.13 million versus $12.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Income (Loss)- Machine Clothing: $45.98 million compared to the $47.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Albany International have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

