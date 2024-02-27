Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aaron's (AAN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $529.48 million, down 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.26, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -966.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aaron's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Lease revenues and fees & retail sales: $331.16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $336.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Revenues- Aaron's Business- Non-Retail Sales: $26.40 million versus $24.91 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.3% change.
  • Revenues- Retail Sales: $166.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14%.
  • Revenues- Franchise royalties and other revenues: $5.52 million versus $5.72 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.8% change.
  • Revenues- Aaron's Business- Other: $0.14 million compared to the $0.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Aaron's Business- Franchise royalties and fees: $5.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
Shares of Aaron's have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

