Postal Realty Trust (PSTL) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Postal Realty Trust (PSTL - Free Report) reported $17 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.1%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.48 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Postal Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $16.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.87 million.
  • Revenues- Fee and other: $0.73 million compared to the $0.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Income (loss) per share- Diluted: $0.04 versus $0.03 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Postal Realty Trust have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

