Compared to Estimates, Henry Schein (HSIC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2023, Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.02 billion, down 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was -5.71%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Henry Schein performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- International: $775 million compared to the $724.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year.
- Dental- North America: $1.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17%.
- Dental- International: $749 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $707.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
- Medical- North America: $977 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $988.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%.
- Medical- International: $26 million compared to the $18.49 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.9% year over year.
- Total Health Care Distribution- North America: $2.03 billion versus $2.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.
- Technology and value-added services- North America: $186 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $174.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
- Technology and value-added services- International: $26 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution - Global: $2.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Medical- Global: $1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.8%.
- Net Sales- Healthcare Distribution- Dental- Global: $1.80 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change.
- Net Sales- Technology and value-added services- Global: $212 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $197.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
Shares of Henry Schein have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.