Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Tree.com (TREE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2023, Tree.com (TREE - Free Report) reported revenue of $134.4 million, down 33.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.55 million, representing a surprise of -0.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tree.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Insurance: $59.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $51.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11%.
  • Revenue- Home: $25.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $25.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.4%.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $49.50 million versus $56.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -42.6% change.
  • Segment profit- Home: $8.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.01 million.
  • Segment profit- Insurance: $25.20 million compared to the $20.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment profit- Consumer: $28.90 million versus $28.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tree.com here>>>

Shares of Tree.com have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise