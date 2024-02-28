Jones Lang LaSalle (
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) reported $5.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $4.23 for the same period compares to $4.36 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.68 billion, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jones Lang LaSalle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- LaSalle- Fee revenue: $108.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $111.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
- Capital Markets- Fee revenue: $532.20 million compared to the $465.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.
- JLL Technologies- Fee revenue: $62 million versus $58.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.4% change.
- Work Dynamics- Fee revenue: $582.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $555.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
- Markets Advisory- Fee revenue: $895.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $876.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
- Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Property Management: $155.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $148.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.7%.
- Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Advisory, Consulting and Other: $31.10 million versus $34.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.1% change.
- Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other: $391 million compared to the $316.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.7% year over year.
- Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Valuation Advisory: $103.10 million versus $101.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.
- Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Loan Servicing: $38.10 million versus $37.13 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
- LaSalle- Fee Revenue- Advisory fees: $92.80 million versus $94.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.3% change.
- Work Dynamics- Fee revenue- Workplace Management: $239.90 million compared to the $214.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.