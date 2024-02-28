Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q4 Earnings Miss, Down Y/Y

Back to top

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2023 results wherein both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 41 cents from non-recurring items) of 18 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents and declined 66% year over year.  Revenues of $517 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $521 million and fell 3% year over year.

Air Transport Services’ total fleet in service included 130 aircraft (18 passengers and 112 freighters) at the end of 2023 compared with 128 a year ago. Total operating expenses increased 4.3% to $480.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $129.9 million fell 20% year over year. Operating cash flow rose to $127.98 million from $74.05 million a year ago. In the fourth quarter, adjusted free cash flow was $66.98 million compared with $32.61 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of 55-80 cents for 2024. ATSG anticipates 2024 adjusted EBITDA of almost $506 million. Capital spending for 2024 is expected to be $410 million.

Currently, ATSG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performances of Other Transportation Companies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s (JBHT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2023 EPS of $1.47 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 and declined 23.4% year over year.

JBHT’s total operating revenues of $3,303.70million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,236.2 million but fell 9.5% year over year. Total operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell 6% year over year.

Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 EPS (excluding $1.88 from non-recurring items) of $1.28, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. Earnings, however, declined 13.51% on a year-over-year basis due to high labor costs.

Revenues of $14,223 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,069.5 million and increased 5.87% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong holiday-air-travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) came in at $13,661 million, up 11% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2023 earnings per share (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.00, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 but declined 18.7% year over year.

Operating revenues of $13,626 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13,546.8 million. The top line increased 9.9% year over year due to upbeat air-travel demand. This was driven by a 10.9% rise in passenger revenues (accounting for 91.1% of the top line) to $12,421 million. Almost 41,779 passengers traveled on UAL flights in the fourth quarter.


