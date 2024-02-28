Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY - Free Report) reported $310.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.3%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $313.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +5.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bentley Systems, Incorporated performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - YoY growth: 8.3% compared to the 9.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $1.17 billion versus $1.16 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth: 8.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9.5%.
  • Revenues- Services: $25.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.
  • Revenues- Subscriptions: $272.47 million compared to the $275.30 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Perpetual licenses: $12.89 million compared to the $12.18 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Bentley Systems, Incorporated here>>>

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

