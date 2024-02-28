Back to top

Staar Surgical (STAA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Staar Surgical (STAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $76.27 million, up 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $76.5 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +26.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Staar Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Geographic sales- United States: $4.16 million compared to the $4.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Geographic sales- Other International: $21.33 million versus $21.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Geographic sales- China: $40.84 million compared to the $40.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Geographic sales- Japan: $9.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.53 million.
  • Net sales- ICLs: $74.62 million compared to the $75.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22% year over year.
  • Net sales- Cataract IOL: -$0.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -107.8%.
Shares of Staar Surgical have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

