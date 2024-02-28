We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Worthington Enterprises (WOR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Worthington Enterprises (WOR - Free Report) closed at $62.16, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.37%.
The metal manufacturer's shares have seen an increase of 9.29% over the last month, surpassing the Conglomerates sector's gain of 6.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Worthington Enterprises in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.24, signifying a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.46 billion, indicating a 32.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
WOR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.44% and -0.25%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Worthington Enterprises. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Worthington Enterprises holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Worthington Enterprises is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.36.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.