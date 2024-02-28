Republic Services (RSG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Republic Services (
RSG Quick Quote RSG - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.83 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion, representing a surprise of +2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average yield: 6.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.6%. Revenue- Environmental solutions: $427.40 million compared to the $437.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenue- Collection- Total: $2.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Revenue- Collection- Small-container: $1.17 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change. Revenue- Collection- Large-container: $730 million versus $728.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Revenue- Collection- Other: $17.50 million compared to the $15.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year. Revenue- Other- Other non-core: $89.70 million versus $84.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Revenue- Environmental solutions, net: $413.40 million versus $416.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change. Revenue- Transfer: $418.50 million compared to the $420.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. Revenue- Landfill: $713 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $711.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%. Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales: $85.70 million compared to the $68.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46% year over year. Revenue- Collection- Residential: $719.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $698.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. View all Key Company Metrics for Republic Services here>>>
Shares of Republic Services have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Republic Services (RSG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2023, Republic Services (RSG - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.83 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion, representing a surprise of +2.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Republic Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Republic Services here>>>
- Average yield: 6.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.
- Revenue- Environmental solutions: $427.40 million compared to the $437.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Total: $2.64 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
- Revenue- Collection- Small-container: $1.17 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
- Revenue- Collection- Large-container: $730 million versus $728.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Revenue- Collection- Other: $17.50 million compared to the $15.38 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Other- Other non-core: $89.70 million versus $84.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Revenue- Environmental solutions, net: $413.40 million versus $416.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.
- Revenue- Transfer: $418.50 million compared to the $420.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
- Revenue- Landfill: $713 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $711.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
- Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales: $85.70 million compared to the $68.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46% year over year.
- Revenue- Collection- Residential: $719.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $698.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
Shares of Republic Services have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.