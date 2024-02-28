Back to top

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO - Free Report) reported revenue of $502.6 million, down 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $496.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +250.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how VIZIO Holding Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Smart TV Shipments: 1.3 million versus 1.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • SmartCast Active Accounts: 18.5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.43 million.
  • Total VIZIO Hours: 9,417 hrs versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,713.34 hrs.
  • SmartCast Hours: 5,486 hrs compared to the 5,513.82 hrs average estimate based on three analysts.
  • SmartCast Average Revenue Per User (ARPU): $32.48 compared to the $32.42 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue- Platform: $174.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $164.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.6%.
  • Net revenue- Device: $328.40 million versus $341.17 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.3% change.
  • Gross Profit- Platform+: $105.40 million versus $100.23 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Device: -$7.30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$6.82 million.
Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. have returned +47.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

