Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Axon (AXON) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) reported revenue of $432.14 million, up 28.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.12, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $418.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +30.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Axon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue: $697 versus $657.86 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- TASER: $161.34 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $160.58 million.
  • Net Sales- Software and Sensors: $270.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $258.39 million.
  • Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors: $163.63 million compared to the $156.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors: $107.17 million compared to the $102.16 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Sales- Products: $258.41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $251.50 million.
  • Net Sales- Products- TASER: $151.24 million versus $150 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Services: $173.74 million versus $169.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Services- TASER: $10.11 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.22 million.
  • Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties: $8.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.54 million.
  • Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other: $4.47 million compared to the $4.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body: $58.96 million versus $51.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Axon have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

