Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Universal Health Services (UHS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) reported $3.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.4%. EPS of $3.13 for the same period compares to $3.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion, representing a surprise of +1.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Behavioral health services: $1.62 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services: $2.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services: $291.43 million compared to the $281.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $144.34 million versus $143.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Universal Health Services here>>>

Shares of Universal Health Services have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise