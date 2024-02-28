Back to top

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE - Free Report) reported revenue of $106.86 million, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.01, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.5 million, representing a surprise of +0.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clean Energy Fuels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fuel Volume: 72.9 Mgal versus 75.74 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Service revenue: $13.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
  • Revenue- Product revenue: $93.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
Shares of Clean Energy Fuels have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

