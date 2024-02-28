Back to top

Flyware (FLYW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Flyware (FLYW - Free Report) reported $96.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.6%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08, the EPS surprise was +112.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Flyware performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $5.40 billion versus $5.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Platform and usage-based fee revenue: $14.60 million versus $13.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Transaction: $81.50 million compared to the $75.10 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Transaction: $81.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $77.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +44.4%.
  • Revenue- Platform and usage-based fee: $18.60 million compared to the $15.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
Shares of Flyware have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

