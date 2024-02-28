Back to top

eBay (EBAY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

eBay (EBAY - Free Report) reported $2.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +3.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how eBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV): $18.59 billion compared to the $18.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross merchandise volume - International: $9.70 billion versus $9.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Gross merchandise volume - US: $8.89 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.71 billion.
  • Active Buyers: 132 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of 132.4 million.
Shares of eBay have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

