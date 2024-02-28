Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Masimo (MASI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Masimo (MASI - Free Report) reported revenue of $548.9 million, down 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.25, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $543.86 million, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Masimo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-healthcare: $209 million compared to the $215.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Healthcare: $339.90 million versus $327.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Non-healthcare: $65.80 million compared to the $72.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Healthcare: $207.70 million versus $203.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Masimo have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

