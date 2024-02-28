Back to top

Sabra (SBRA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) reported revenue of $163.4 million, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to -$0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.49 million, representing a surprise of -0.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sabra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $9.10 million compared to the $8.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $61.26 million versus $61.36 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $93.04 million compared to the $94.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.07 versus $0.13 estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Sabra have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

