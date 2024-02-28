Back to top

Inogen (INGN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Inogen (INGN - Free Report) reported revenue of $75.9 million, down 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.14, compared to -$0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.65, the EPS surprise was -75.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inogen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business-to-Business Domestic Sales: $18.05 million compared to the $17.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.6% year over year.
  • Direct-to-Consumer Domestic Sales: $19.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.6%.
  • Business-to-Business International Sales: $21.52 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Sales revenue: $59.40 million compared to the $61.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
  • Rental revenue: $16.49 million versus $16.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.
Shares of Inogen have returned +54.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

